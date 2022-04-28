‘The English Patient’ Stars Ralph Fiennes & Juliette Binoche Reunite For Uberto Pasolini’s ‘The Return’; HanWay To Launch Sales In Cannes

The English Patient stars Ralph Fiennes and Juliette Binoche have been set to lead Uberto Pasolini’s Odysseus retelling The Return, which will launch sales next month in Cannes.

HanWay Films is handling worldwide sales of the feature film, which is described as a “gritty retelling” of the timeless story of Odysseus’ return home from war. Script is by Master & Commander‘s John Collee and UK playwright Edward Bond.

After 20 years away, Odysseus (Fiennes) washes up on the shores of Ithaca, haggard and unrecognizable. The King has finally returned home but much has changed in his kingdom since he left to fight in the Trojan war.

His beloved wife Penelope (Binoche) is now a prisoner in her own home, hounded by her many ambitious suitors to choose a new husband, a new king. Their son Telemachus, who has grown up fatherless, is facing death at the hands of the suitors who see him as an obstacle in their relentless pursuit of Penelope and the kingdom.

Produced by James Clayton and Pasolini for Red Wave Films, The Return reunites Fiennes and Binoche 25 years after they featured in Anthony Minghella’s English Patient, for which Binoche won an Oscar and Harry Potter star Fiennes was nominated.

“I feel enormously fortunate to be able to bring Homer’s world alive through the great talent of Juliette and Ralph, whose powerful screen presence is matched by the fearlessness they bring to their work,” said Pasolini.

Fiennes is represented by Dalzell and Beresford Ltd and CAA. Binoche is represented by CAA and Artmedia.