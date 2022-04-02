Future of ‘The Doctors’ & ‘Daily MailTV’ In Doubt

UPDATED: It appears unlikely that at least one of two CBS Media Ventures-distributed syndicated daytime talk shows, The Doctors and Daily MailTV, will continue beyond this season. We hear CBS employees were told today that both shows hailing from Jay McGraw’s Stage 29 Prods., are facing a possible end. There is conflicting information but we also hear there have been no official cancellations.

According to sources, Daily MailTV executives are still making their final decision whether the show will proceed with a sixth season.

The Doctors, created by McGraw, launched its first season in 2008. It was hosted by ER physician Dr. Travis Stork along with co-hosts plastic surgeon Dr. Andrew Ordon, dermatologist Dr. Sonia Batra, psychologist Dr. Judy Ho and OB/GYN Dr. Nita Landry.

After production was forced to shut down in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the show received a major makeover, shifting away the panel and live audience format, and launched its 13th season in September 2021 with sole host, Dr. Ian Smith. Originally filmed in L.A. with a studio audience, the show moved to a new state-of-the-art East Coast studio.

With the theme “Take Your Power Back,” the new The Doctors was designed to empower viewers to break through the fear and uncertainty of current times, according to producers. The series provided ongoing tips and solutions to get Americans into fighting shape physically, mentally and emotionally.



DailyMailTV, which kicked off in 2017, featured top stories from DailyMail.com, ranging from exclusives to breaking news, showbiz, crime, health and science and technology, five days a week.



DailyMailTV was executive produced by McGraw, as well as Carla Pennington (executive producer of Dr. Phil and The Doctors), Martin Clarke (CEO, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief of DailyMail.com), Dr. Phil McGraw (executive producer of Dr. Phil, The Doctors, Bull), and Matt Strauss (The View, Katie). Eric Beesemyer (Dr. Oz, GMA) served as co-executive producer.

Nellie Andreeva and Denise Petski contributed to this report.