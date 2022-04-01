‘The Crow’: Bill Skarsgard Tapped To Play Eric Draven In New Reimagining From Rupert Sanders

In what marks some major momentum for the long-awaited reboot of The Crow, Bill Skarsgard, who played Pennywise the Clown in the It franchise, has been tapped to star as Eric Draven in a new reimagining of The Crow. Rupert Sanders will direct the pic with Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter FKA twigs also starring. The revenge thriller is written by Academy Award-nominated Zach Baylin and is based on the original graphic novel of the beloved character that was created, written and illustrated by James O’Barr.
“The Crow is beautiful, dark, poetic and sometimes disturbing,” says director Sanders. “It is a story of love, loss, grief and revenge. It is a great honor to revisit James O’Barr’s iconic comic and reimagine The Crow as a foreboding voice of today.”
The pic will be produced by Victor Hadida, Molly Hassell, John Jencks and Edward R. Pressman. Production companies are Hassell Free Productions, Electric Shadow Company, Davis Films, and Edward R. Pressman Film Corporation, in association with 30WEST.
CAA Media Finance is handling the film’s domestic distribution rights.
The pic a modern reimagining of the titular character, based on the graphic novel series by James O’Barr that was first published by Caliber Comics in 1989. Director Alex Proyas brought the story to the screen in 1994’s The Crow, which starred the late Brandon Lee, and became a cult classic. The original film and its sequels continue to be distributed around the world.
