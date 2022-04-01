Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

NYC Indie Film Temple Kim’s Video Is Reanimated By Alamo Drafthouse In Basement Floor Of Lower Manhattan Multiplex

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

“Heartbroken” Will Smith Resigns From Movie Academy Ahead Of Decision On His Future After Oscar Slap
Read the full story

‘The Crow’: Bill Skarsgard Tapped To Play Eric Draven In New Reimagining From Rupert Sanders

AP/Miramax/Everett Collection

In what marks some major momentum for the long-awaited reboot of The CrowBill Skarsgard, who played Pennywise the Clown in the It franchise, has been tapped to star as Eric Draven in a new reimagining of The Crow. Rupert Sanders will direct the pic with Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter FKA twigs also starring. The revenge thriller is written by Academy Award-nominated Zach Baylin  and is based on the original graphic novel of the beloved character that was created, written and illustrated by James O’Barr.

The Crow is beautiful, dark, poetic and sometimes disturbing,” says director Sanders. “It is a story of love, loss, grief and revenge. It is a great honor to revisit James O’Barr’s iconic comic and reimagine The Crow as a foreboding voice of today.” 

The pic will be produced by Victor Hadida, Molly Hassell, John Jencks and Edward R. Pressman. Production companies are Hassell Free Productions, Electric Shadow Company, Davis Films, and Edward R. Pressman Film Corporation, in association with 30WEST.

CAA Media Finance is handling the film’s domestic distribution rights.

The pic a modern reimagining of the titular character, based on the graphic novel series by James O’Barr that was first published by Caliber Comics in 1989. Director Alex Proyas brought the story to the screen in 1994’s The Crow, which starred the late Brandon Lee, and became a cult classic. The original film and its sequels continue to be distributed around the world.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

2 Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad