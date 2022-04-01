‘The Crow’: Bill Skarsgard Tapped To Play Eric Draven In New Reimagining From Rupert Sanders

In what marks some major momentum for the long-awaited reboot of The Crow, Bill Skarsgard, who played Pennywise the Clown in the It franchise, has been tapped to star as Eric Draven in a new reimagining of The Crow. Rupert Sanders will direct the pic with Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter FKA twigs also starring. The revenge thriller is written by Academy Award-nominated Zach Baylin and is based on the original graphic novel of the beloved character that was created, written and illustrated by James O’Barr.

“The Crow is beautiful, dark, poetic and sometimes disturbing,” says director Sanders. “It is a story of love, loss, grief and revenge. It is a great honor to revisit James O’Barr’s iconic comic and reimagine The Crow as a foreboding voice of today.”