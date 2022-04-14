You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
‘The Conners’: Christopher Lloyd To Reprise ‘Roseanne’ Character Lou In ABC Spinoff

Christopher Lloyd
Christopher Lloyd attends a screening "The Tender Bar" hosted by Amazon Studios at the Museum of Modern Art on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP) AP

EXCLUSIVE: Christopher Lloyd is set to reprise the role of Lou from Roseanne in the ABC spinoff The Conners in the episode airing May 4. Deadline has your exclusive first look at Lloyd alongside John Goodman in the photo below.

The network reveals the episode titled “The Best Laid Plans, A Contrabassoon and A Sinking Feeling” will see Darlene (Sara Gilbert) as she struggles to cope with the stress of construction; and after a serious accident, she re-evaluates everything and makes a life-changing decision.

The Conners
John Goodman and Christopher Lloyd ABC

Elsewhere, Lou, a familiar face from the past, returns as Mark’s (Ames McNamara) combative contrabassoon teacher; but after he butts heads with Mark, Dan (Goodman) steps in, only to realize that their similarities may outweigh their differences.

The Connors air Wednesday nights at 9 p.m. EDT.

Lloyd first appeared in the revived 10th season of Roseanne as Lou, Beverly’s (Estelle Parsons) new boyfriend.

His original appearance can be seen in the video below.

