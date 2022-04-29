‘The Conners’ Main Cast Close New Deals, Season 5 Renewal Likely To Follow

EXCLUSIVE: Once again, ABC and Tom Werner’s Werner Entertainment have taken a key step toward the renewal of popular comedy series The Conners by making new deals with the four principal cast members of the Roseanne spinoff.

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

Sara Gilbert (who also serves as an executive producer), John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf and Lecy Goranson have reached agreements on new pacts to return next season, sources said. I hear final details are still being hammered out, including the exact size of the potential Season 5 order. (Seasons 2-4 have all consisted of 20 episodes.)

Because of how The Conners came to be as an impromptu spinoff conceived following the sudden demise of the Roseanne revival, the cast does not have standard six-year contracts. Instead, the actors are signed year-to-year.

Werner Entertainment, The Conners production company that handles cast negotiations, separately also makes a new license-fee deal with ABC every year.

The Roseanne spinoff, shepherded by executive producer/showrunner Bruce Helford, was an instant breakout, ranking as the No. 1 new comedy in total viewers and 18-49 and ABC’s No. 1 comedy in both categories during its maiden season. Four seasons in, The Conners remains a reliable performer. It is ABC’s highest rated scripted series that has not been renewed yet for next season.