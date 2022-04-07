‘The Cleaning Lady’ Renewed For Season 2 By Fox

THE CLEANING LADY: L-R: Martha Millan and lodie Yung in the ÒFull On GangstaÓ episode of THE CLEANING LADY airing Monday, Feb. 28 (9:01-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. ©2022 Fox Media LLC.

Fox‘s The Cleaning Lady will be back for a second season.

The renewal, announced by the network Thursday, comes as little surprise considering The Cleaning Lady is a Top 5 new broadcast drama of the 2021-22 season with the #1 largest total multi-platform audience for a new Fox show this season. It marked Fox’s highest-rated drama premiere in two years as well as Hulu’s most-streamed Fox debut in the network’s history.

When it debuted in January, the newcomer earned a 0.5 rating in the 18-49 demo and 3.56 million viewers in Live+Same Day. Over time the debut has amassed 11.9 total viewers across multiple platforms for the network’s most watched drama debut in two years.

The March 14 first season finale (0.4, 2.82M) was just slightly down but hit a series high in Live+3 Day streaming, garnering more than 900,000 additional viewers in Live+3 Day viewing across Hulu and Fox Now.

Written by Miranda Kwok, The Cleaning Lady stars Élodie Yung as Thony, a whip-smart doctor who comes to the U.S. for a medical treatment to save her ailing son. But when the system fails and pushes her into hiding, she refuses to be beaten down and marginalized. Instead, she becomes a cleaning lady for the mob and starts playing the game by her own rules.

Yung stars alongside Adan Canto, Oliver Hudson, Martha Millan, Jay Mohr, Liza Weil, and Shiva Negar.

“This heart-pounding, emotionally driven story has captivated audiences across all platforms with its empowering, suspenseful narrative about an undocumented worker forced to navigate the criminal underworld to save her ailing son’s life,” said Michael Thorn, President of Fox Entertainment.

He continued, “The Cleaning Lady bravely and unapologetically takes on many of today’s most important social issues—something we’re proud to say is one of FOX’s long-time calling cards—and it’s all brought into sharp perspective by the powerful performance of our lead, Élodie Yung and the entire cast. Thanks to the incredible talent of Miranda and Melissa and our outstanding partners at Warner Bros., audiences have embraced this story and can now look forward to finding out what comes next for this devoted mother and her son when our show returns for its second season.”

The series was developed by executive producer Kwok and executive-produced by showrunner Melissa Carter (Queen Sugar), and executive producers Shay Mitchell, David Dean Portelli, Rose Marie Vega, and Paola Suarez.

It was produced in partnership between Fox Entertainment and Warner Bros. Television.