‘The Chi’ Season 5 Premiere Date Set At Showtime; Jewel Coronel Upped to EP

Showtime is heading back to the South Side this summer. The premium cabler said today that Season 5 of its Lena Waithe-created drama The Chi will premiere at 9 p.m. Friday, June 24.

Series regulars Jacob Latimore, Alex Hibbert, Yolonda Ross, Shamon Brown Jr., Michael V. Epps, Birgundi Baker, Luke James and Curtiss Cook are back along with returning guest stars Kandi Burruss, La La Anthony, Jason Weaver and Iman Shumpert. Nia Jervier and Carolyn Michelle Smith will recur on the show this season, along with L’lerrét Jazelle and Antonyah Allen, and Jewel Coronel has been upped from co-EP to executive producer for the new season.

Filmed in Chicago and produced by 20th Television, the coming-of-age story revolves around a group of South Side residents who become linked by coincidence but bonded by the need for connection and redemption. Season 4 spotlighted the benefits and challenges of community policing on the South Side after Jake (Epps) has a fateful run-in with a group of officers.

Showtime said The Chi‘s fourth season ended as one of the network’s most-streamed series ever, averaging 4.2 million weekly viewers.

“We’re so honored to be in our fifth season and grateful to the fans that show up for us and make sure people know about The Chi,” Waithe said. “We appreciate the fans so much and hope everyone enjoys this upcoming season.”

Waithe and Coronel exec produce along with Common, Aaron Kaplan, Rick Famuyiwa, Derek Dudley, Shelby Stone, Rishi Rajani and showrunner Justin Hillian.

