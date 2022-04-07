‘The Card Counter’ Outfit Carte Blanche Teams With Roadmap Writers To Launch Genre Screenwriting Competition

EXCLUSIVE: Kyle Stroud and Frank Ponce of production and finance outfit Carte Blanche, which has credits including Paul Schrader’s The Card Counter, are partnering with Joey Tuccio and Dorian Connelley’s Roadmap Writers to launch a genre screenwriting competition.

Carte Blanche will greenlight and finance at least one feature that comes through the initiative at a budget of sub-$1M, though this figure could be increased depending on the elements involved such as cast.

Scripts should have no more than five characters and five locations, and will focus on a contained, character-driven story. Projects including Timecrimes, Buried, and Monsters are all cited as comps, the producers said.

The competition’s jury will consist of producer Liz Cardenas of A24’s A Ghost Story, Carolina Groppa, who is in charge of production at Issa Rae’s ColorCreative, Giselle Johnson of Sony/Screen Gems (Don’t Breathe), and Pixar alumni Colin Levy. Together they will decide the winners of the semi-finalists, while the ultimate winner will be chosen from the top three scripts by a judge who will be announced shortly.

Carte Blanche’s credits include Cannes pic Neptune Frost and the Amanda Seyfried-starring A Mouthful of Air, while upcoming it has the Anthony Hopkins-starring Where Are You, stop motion animated film The Inventor starring Marion Cotillard and Daisy Ridley, Justin Chon’s Jamojaya, and Southern Gothic Death Don’t Have No Mercy.

“We’re aiming to shed light on a new auteur, steering away from the producer-driven content that has seemingly silenced the auteur voice in many recent independent ventures,” said Ponce.

Keanu Mayo and Tristin Alexandria of Carte Blanche as well as Brandon Combs of Relentless Lane are also involved in the competition.

