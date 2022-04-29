‘The Best Man: The Final Chapters’: Nicole Ari Parker, Ron Canada & Brandon Victor Dixon Among New Cast Joining Morris Chestnut, Regina Hall, More

Peacock‘s The Best Man: The Final Chapters announce Nicole Ari Parker (And Just Like That, Chicago P.D.), Ron Canada (The Good Fight, The Orville), and Tony winner Brandon Victor Dixon (Power, Jesus Christ Superstar Live!) is among its recurring guest stars. They join previously announce franchise stars Morris Chesnut, Melissa De Sousa, Taye Diggs, Regina Hall, Terrance Howard, Sanaa Lathan, Nia Long, and Harold Perrineau.

Top L to R: Michael Genet, Yvonna Pearson, Aaron Serotsky Bottom L to R: Terrence Terrell, Tobias Truvillion, Eric Scott Ways Photo Courtesy

Rounding out the cast are Michael Genet (Billions, Dr. Death), Yvonna Pearson (Dynasty, Flatbush Misdemeanors), Aaron Serotsky (Dopesick, The Survivor), Terrence Terrell (Giants, B Positive), Tobias Truvillion (Brooklyn’s Finest, New Amsterdam), and Eric Scott Ways (City on a Hill, A Holiday in Harlem).

Parker will play Xiomara Amani, a captivating, high-profile, multi-hyphenate beauty who is sure to disrupt the dynamic of the Best Man crew.

Canada will play Wellington, Quentin’s (Howard) father. He is the patriarch of the family and is uncertain about relinquishing control of the family business to his son.

Dixon will play Demetrius, west coast chic, and someone from Jordan’s (Long) past who has recently come back into her life.

Genet will play Dr. Temple, a professor at Fordham University. He’s debonair, authoritative, and friendlier than expected.

Pearson will play Jasmine, who works at the island resort and takes care of the group during their stay.

Serotsky will play Stan, a literary agent.

Terrell will play Will, who is handsome, charming, and likes to flirt. He works in tech and is taking a much-needed island vacation.

Truvillion will play Jaha, a conscious urban farmer who sells produce at a farmer’s market and works with many chefs.

Ways will play LJ, Lance’s (Chestnut) son who is made in Lance’s image. LJ is a football prodigy, but football isn’t necessarily LJ’s passion.

THE BEST MAN, from left: Morris Chestnut , Harold Perrineau, Terrence Howard, Taye Diggs, 1999. Everett Collection

Based upon the eponymous Universal film franchise written and directed by Malcolm D. Lee (four episodes), the limited drama series will catch up with the fan-favorite characters as relationships evolve and past grievances resurface in the unpredictable stages of midlife crisis meets midlife renaissance.

The Best Man: The Final Chapters is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group. The series is created, written and executive produced by Malcolm D. Lee of Blackmaled Productions & Dayna Lynne North of Loud Sis Productions. Sean Daniel, of Hivemind, will serve as executive producer. Dominique Telson will also serve as executive producer and oversee production for Blackmaled Productions.