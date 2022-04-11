You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
‘The Batman’ Premiere Date Confirmed On HBO Max

The Batman
Warner Bros

The Batman now has a solid premiere date on HBO Max. The Warner Brothers blockbuster will launch on the streaming service on Monday, April 18, and also will air on HBO on Satuday, April 23 at 8 PM ET.

It was expected that the Matt Reeves-helmed pic, starring Robert Pattinson in the dual role of Gotham City’s vigilante detective and his alter ego, reclusive billionaire Bruce Wayne, would land on HBO Max in late April. A tech glitch on the HBO website last month briefly posted the date of April 19 for the HBO Max launch before it was taken down. All Warner Bros. theatrical releases are slated to hit the streaming service 45 days after their debut in cinemas. The pic has grossed $735 million worldwide, $359 million domestic.

HBO Max also has given a straight-to-series order to the pic’s spinoff series The Penguin, which will see Colin Farrell reprise his villainous role from the film as one of Gotham’s legendary kingpins.

Reeves wrote and directed The Batman and produced with Dylan Clark.

Per the official logline, when a killer targets Gotham City’s elite with a series of sadistic machinations, a trail of cryptic clues sends the World’s Greatest Detective on an investigation into the underworld, where he encounters such characters as Selina Kyle, The Penguin, Carmine Falcone and The Riddler. As the evidence begins to lead closer to home and the scale of the perpetrator’s plans becomes clear, The Batman must forge new relationships, unmask the culprit, and bring justice to the abuse of power and corruption that has long plagued Gotham City.

Starring alongside Pattinson are Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard, Jayme Lawson with Andy Serkis and Farrell.

Reeves directed from a screenplay by Reeves & Peter Craig, based on characters from DC. Batman was created by Bob Kane with Bill Finger. Michael E. Uslan, Walter Hamada, Chantal Nong Vo and Simon Emanuel served as executive producers.

