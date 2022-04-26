‘Batman’ Director Matt Reeves Praises Partnership With Exhibition & Future Commitment To Big Screen – CinemaCon

Before NATO Boss John Fithian and MPA Chief Charles Rivkin took the stage this AM at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, The Batman director Matt Reeves started things off, praising exhibition, and promising theater owners, he’s in for the long haul when it comes to making movies for the big screen.

“What we do takes audiences on journeys of discovery to places of wonder,” said Reeves, “I will continue to do what I do to work to secure the future of the theatrical experience….Showing my work…. as it was meant to be seen in your theaters.”

To great applause he beamed, “We all collaborate for one purpose, to put the best work out there to be experienced on the big screen in your theaters around the globe.”

“I hope you’re reminded why we’re in this great business,” he added.

“I believe in you, I believe in the work we do together to ensure the future of the motion picture theatrical experience.”

Speaking to the Covid crisis, Reeves said, “It was as if a light was suddenly switched off… we remained in the darkness for too long. But it never consumed us because you left a light flickering on our screens.”

“My recent film, The Batman, is now over $760M at the global box office. I’m so grateful to the incredible cast and crew who worked with me to create this labor of love. It was a true team effort that started with the support of Warner Bros behind me, but we couldn’t have gotten to this place without you,” he told the audience, “As a lifelong passionate fan of movies, I treasure what you do.”