‘The Afterparty’s Cop Tiffany Haddish Jokes About Her “Research” Methods, Other Cast Members Set To Return For Season 2 — Contenders TV

Discussing her much-praised performance as The Afterparty’s disarming and shrewd police detective Danner, the standup comic in Tiffany Haddish could not resist dropping some sly one-liners about her own recent real-life run-in with law enforcement.

Haddish joined the “Roshomon”-like Apple TV+ mystery-comedy’s executive producers Chris Miller and Phil Lord and co-star Sam Richardson at Deadline’s Contenders Television panel for the series, where while discussing plans for her fan-favorite character’s return for a second season she dropped a few jokes obliquely referencing her January arrest in Georgia on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Noting that she’d yet to hear any specifics from Lord and Miller about her return, “I don’t know what’s going to happen but what I do know is I’m really, really, really excited about it,” Haddish said. “I’ve been doing even more studying. I’ve been watching [the true crime series] Snapped and The First 48, and I even did some actual studying when I was in Georgia – we all heard about that!”

“I’ve got some more research to do at the end of the month,” she added, alluding to an upcoming court date to resolve the charges. “I gotta go back to Georgia and do some more research. Because I’m very dedicated to my character and I want her to be the best.”

“I’m a big cop person,” she revealed. “I’ve dated police, I’ve been arrested by police. I watch the police all the time. I’ve been watching them since ChiPs. I’ve studied the genre very well. I think I know it like the back of my hand. They drive up and down my street all the time.”

After Haddish’s jokes drew big laughs from the live audience, Miller confirmed that Haddish would again be at the center of a new homicide for the next season. “Tiffany is going to be back to solve another mystery, and there will be a few of the returning actors coming back,” he said, without revealing who the additional returning cast members might be. He later confirmed that the actors will reprise their Season 1 characters. “And we got a very exciting new group of suspects that we’ll be able to share some information about very soon,” Miller added.

