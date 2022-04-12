‘The Adam Project’ Now Fourth Most-Viewed Netflix Film Of All Time

The Adam Project, starring Ryan Reynolds, is now Netflix’s fourth most-watched English-language film of all time, the streamer announced today, having garnered 233,150,000 views in its first 28 days on the platform.
Reynolds also currently has the globe-trotting action-comedy Red Notice and action-thriller 6 Underground on the list, at #1 and #9, respectively. The former title generated 364,020,000 in its first 28 days, with the latter drawing 205,470,000.
Other titles on the list as of today include Don’t Look Up (#2), Bird Box (#3), Extraction (#5), The Unforgivable (#6), The Irishman (#7), The Kissing Booth 2 (#8) and Spenser Confidential (#10).
Released on Netflix on March 11, The Adam Project is an action-adventure pic centered on time-traveling fighter pilot Adam Reed (Reynolds), who after accidentally crash-landing in 2022, teams up with his 12-year-old self (Walker Cobell) for a mission to save the future. Jennifer Garner, Mark Ruffalo, Zoe Saldaña and Catherine Keener also star.
The film was scripted by Jonathan Tropper and T.S. Nowlin & Jennifer Flackett & Mark Levin. Reynolds, Levy, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger produced, with Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Dan Levine, Dan Cohen, George Dewey, Patrick Gooing, Jennifer Flackett and Mark Levin exec producing.
Netflix started releasing streaming numbers for around 100 countries last year, using the same metric of total streaming that Nielsen does in the U.S.
Reynolds and Levy’s partnership on The Adam Project followed their collaboration on 20th Century Studios’ Free Guy. The pair will next work together on Deadpool 3, with Levy as director, as previously announced.
Must Read Stories
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.