‘The Adam Project’ Now Fourth Most-Viewed Netflix Film Of All Time

The Adam Project, starring Ryan Reynolds, is now Netflix’s fourth most-watched English-language film of all time, the streamer announced today, having garnered 233,150,000 views in its first 28 days on the platform.

Reynolds also currently has the globe-trotting action-comedy Red Notice and action-thriller 6 Underground on the list, at #1 and #9, respectively. The former title generated 364,020,000 in its first 28 days, with the latter drawing 205,470,000.

Other titles on the list as of today include Don’t Look Up (#2), Bird Box (#3), Extraction (#5), The Unforgivable (#6), The Irishman (#7), The Kissing Booth 2 (#8) and Spenser Confidential (#10).

Released on Netflix on March 11, The Adam Project is an action-adventure pic centered on time-traveling fighter pilot Adam Reed (Reynolds), who after accidentally crash-landing in 2022, teams up with his 12-year-old self (Walker Cobell) for a mission to save the future. Jennifer Garner, Mark Ruffalo, Zoe Saldaña and Catherine Keener also star.