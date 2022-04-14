‘Tell Me Lies’: Jonathan Levine To Direct Pilot & EP; Gabriella Pession, Edmund Donovan & Natalee Linez Join Cast Of Hulu Series

EXCLUSIVE: Jonathan Levine (Nine Perfect Strangers) has been tapped to direct the pilot and executive produce Hulu limited series Tell Me Lies, based on Carola Lovering’s novel. Additionally, Gabriella Pession (Station 19), Edmund Donovan (Gossip Girl) and Natalee Linez (Power Book III: Raising Kanan) have been cast in recurring roles opposite Grace Van Patten in the series executive produced by Emma Roberts.

Adapted by Meaghan Oppenheimer (Queen America), Tell Me Lies follows a tumultuous but intoxicating relationship as it unfolds over the course of 8 years. When Lucy Albright (Van Patten) and Stephen DeMarco meet at college, they are at that formative age when seemingly mundane choices lead the way to irrevocable consequences. Although their relationship begins like any typical campus romance, they quickly fall into an addictive entanglement that will permanently alter not only their lives, but the lives of everyone around them.

Oppenheimer, who wrote the pilot script, executive produces with Roberts, Levine and Belletrist co-founder Karah Preiss via their banner. Laura Lewis executive produces for Rebelle Media, and Shannon Gibson executive produces for Vice Studios. Matt Matruski will oversee for Belletrist, with Stephanie Noonan overseeing for Rebelle Media and Sam Schlaifer overseeing for Vice-owned Refinery29. Lovering will serve as a consulting producer. The series comes from 20th Television.

Levine most recently directed all eight episodes of Hulu’s Nine Perfect Strangers, starring Nicole Kidman and Melissa McCarthy, which set the record for the streamer’s most watched new original series ever. Prior to that, Levine directed the romantic comedy Long Shot, starring Seth Rogen and Charlize Theron. His other film credits include Lionsgate’s Warm Bodies and the critically acclaimed 50/50. Levine also directed the pilot for I’m Dying Up Here and created USA’s Rush. He’s repped by CAA and Carlos Goodman.

Pession was most recently seen in a major recurring role in ABC’s Station 19. She previously was the female lead in NBC’s international thriller Crossing Lines and as Elijah Wood’s love interest in the FX series Wilfred. She’s repped by APA, Authentic Talent and Literary Management and Denton Brierley Agency in London.

Donovan appeared earlier this season as Jason in Lynn Nottage’s Clyde’s on Broadway. His film/TV credits include Betty, High Fidelity, Hightown, The Blacklist, Blue Bloods, Unforgettable, Orange is the New Black and Gossip Girl. He’s repped by Gersh and Lichter, Grossman, Nichols, Adler, Feldman and Clark.

Linez was most recently seen in the role of Jessica Figueroa on Starz’s Power Book III: Raising Kanan. Her other recent credits include The Good Doctor, Siren and Hawaii Five-O. She’s repped by Defining Artists, Luber Roklin and Goodman Genow.