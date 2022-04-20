Taylor Cole Signs Exclusive Multi-Picture Overall Deal with Crown Media Family Networks

EXCLUSIVE: Taylor Cole, best known for her roles in Hallmark’s “Making Spirits Bright” and CW’s The Originals, has signed an exclusive multi-picture overall deal with Crown Media Family Networks.

“We are thrilled to have Taylor on board to star in multiple movies for Hallmark,” said Lisa Hamilton Daly, Executive Vice President, Programming, Crown Media Family Networks. “She brings so much joy and positivity to the Hallmark family and we look forward to continuing our work with her to create heartfelt stories that will touch our viewers.”

“I am beyond excited for what is in store next,” added Cole. “Being able to continue creating such amazing stories is something that I hold near and dear to me. I am forever grateful for the work I get to do with Hallmark.”

Cole has already appeared in several Hallmark original movies, including the 2021 flicks “Making Spirits Bright” and “South Beach Love,” as well as “One Winter Proposal” (2019) and “Christmas Festival of Ice” (2017).

Her series credits include Salvation, CSI: Miami, The Originals, Impastor, and The Glades. She also was a series regular on The Event and Summerland.

Cole is repped by The Burstein Company and Innovative Artists.