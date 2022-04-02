Targon Egerton Drops Out Of London Play ‘Cock’ After Short Run In Starring Role

The ill-fated run of Rocketman and Kingsman star Taron Egerton in the London play Cock has apparently come to an end.

Show producers announced that Egerton has withdraw from the starring role in the production for “personal reasons.” Egerton fell ill and couldn’t complete the show’s preview, and then pulled out for a week after contracting Covid-19.

The 32-year-old Egerton will see understudy Joel Harper-Jackson take over the role for the remainder of the run at the Ambassador Theatre in the West End. Harper-Jackson stepped in for the final section of the play in the preview and took over for the week Egerton was ill..