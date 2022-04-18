Tami Roman To Host ‘Unfaithful: Caught In The Act’ Reality Series For VH1

VH1 is exploring infidelity in its latest reality series.

The cable network has ordered Unfaithful: Caught in the Act, hosted by former Basketball Wives and The Real World star Tami Roman.

The six-part series, which launches on at 10 p.m. Monday, May 16, will explore the subject through the point of view of the person who learns they aren’t the only one in their significant other’s life.

Roman sets out on a mission to empower suspicious lovers to catch their cheating partners in the act. With the help of a relationship expert and a private investigator, she will uncover the shocking truths and get the receipts to expose the cheats.

Once the investigation is complete, the suspicious lover can choose to team up with their partner’s other lover or take them both down in an undercover ambush. In a life-altering confrontation, Tami’s tough-love approach will help the heartbroken find the answers they need to make the ultimate decision: move forward together or end their relationship for good.

The series is produced by Love & Hip Hop: Miami producer New Group Productions. It is exec produced by Sitarah Pendelton-Eaglin, Jennifer Aguirre, John Varela, Lashan Browning, Kim McKoy and Liz Kim Roman also serves as consulting producer.

“Unfaithful was important to me because I’ve been that person — confused, unsure and seeking answers in a relationship,” Roman said. “I needed help figuring out if I should go forward or move on. Unfaithful provided a way for me to assist others in that predicament. The show is the perfect blend of a talk show meets reality TV. Real people, real situations and me helping them navigate through those moments while always keeping it real.”