Celine Dion Biopic ‘Aline’ Tweaks Genre As Same Star Plays Singer From Age Five To 50 – Specialty Preview

‘Take Me Out’ Extends Broadway Run; Baseball Play Starring Patrick J. Adams, Jesse Williams, Jesse Tyler Ferguson Scored Raves

Take Me Out
Patrick J. Adams, cast, 'Take Me Out' Joan Marcus

Some good news from Broadway: Take Me Out, the well-received revival of Richard Greenberg’s baseball play, has extended its run by two weeks at Second Stage’s Hayes Theater.

The comedy-drama, starring Patrick J. Adams, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Jesse Williams, will now run through Saturday, June 11.

The extension, announced today by producer Second Stage Theater, comes just days after Take Me Out opened to overwhelmingly positive reviews on April 4.

Directed by Scott Ellis, Take Me Out also features cast members Julian Cihi, Hiram Delgado, Brandon J. Dirden, Carl Lundstedt, Ken Marks, Michael Oberholtzer, Eduardo Ramos and Tyler Lansing Weaks.

The play charts the aftermath when a big-time baseball star (Williams) comes out as gay.

