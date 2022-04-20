SXSW Premiere ‘Hypochondriac’ Boarded By Reel Suspects

EXCLUSIVE: Paris-based Reel Suspects has acquired international sales right to Addison Heimann’s horror thriller Hypochondriac.

The pic is billed as an elevated genre film and recently premiered in the Midnighters section at SXSW. XYZ is releasing the film in the U.S. later on in July.

Written and directed by first time director Heimann, the pic stars Zach Villa (American Horror Story), Devon Graye (13 Sins) and Madeline Zima (Californication).

Villa stars as Will, a young Hispanic gay potter with a loving boyfriend and a great job who begins exhibiting unexplainable symptoms when his bipolar mother comes out of the woodwork after ten years of silence. Something sinister lurks in the corner of his vision: a silent and ominous man in a wolf costume. Will spirals into an obsession, determined to solve this mystery of his own.

The movie was produced by Bay Dariz and John Umber under the banner of Minutehand Pictures.

“Addison Heimann’s relevant and modern take on mental disorder, his way of empowering queer characters, the great production value of the film and the multi-layered references scattered in the movie, fit perfectly into our elevated genre slate,” said Matteo Lovadina of Reel Suspects.