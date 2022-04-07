‘Go! Go! Cory Carson’: French Major Superprod Group To Distribute Emmy-Winning Kids Series Worldwide

EXCLUSIVE: French major Superprod Group’s distribution arm Superights is to shop Emmy Award-winning pre-school series Go! Go! Cory Carson worldwide.

Created by former Pixar execs Alex Woo and Stanley Moore, the show launched on Netflix two years ago and consists of 84 episodes including three seasonal specials and a mini movie.

Go! Go! Cory Carson follows the titular character, a friendly and curious orange car learning to navigate the winding roads of childhood with the help of his sister Chrissy , friends and family in Bumperton Hills.

Based on VTech’s Go! Go! Smart Wheels, it won three 2021 Emmys for Outstanding Directing Team for a Preschool Animated Program, Outstanding Editing for a Preschool Animated Program and for Outstanding Visual Achievement in Animation. Woo, Moore and Tim Hahn’s Kuku Studios produced alongside Superprod Studio, Superights’ production arm, and the agreement marks the first deal between the Paris-headquartered outfit and electronic learning products company, VTech.

“Go! Go! Cory Carson has a special place in our hearts as its production began at Superprod Studio and we’ve seen it grow and blossom,” said Nathalie Pinguet, Deputy General Manager at Superights. “It is an amazingly lovely show and its storytelling reaches an emotional level that warms the hearts of both kids and parents.”

Superights also distributes major kids shows including Pat the Dog, Anna & Friends and The Adventures of Little Penguin.