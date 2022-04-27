Jared Padalecki Gives Update On His Recovery After Serious Car Crash: “I’m So Lucky”

Walker lead Jared Padalecki was in a “very bad car accident,” his former Supernatural co-star Jensen Ackles revealed on Saturday at an event for fans of the the show, which finaled in 2020. The news elicited gasps in the room as Ackles added, “He’s lucky to be alive.”

Reps for Padalecki did not comment at the time, but the star himself took to social media today to update fans on his condition.

“Hey y’all! I want to thank everyone for the outpouring of love. I’m definitely on the mend and hoping to return to filming later this week,” he wrote. “I’m so lucky to have had the best care and be surrounded by people who love me. So grateful for everyone🙏#SPNFamily #WalkerFamily #AKF…”

Hey y’all! I want to thank everyone for the outpouring of love. I’m definitely on the mend and hoping to return to filming later this week. I’m so lucky to have had the best care and be surrounded by people who love me. So grateful for everyone🙏#SPNFamily #WalkerFamily #AKF pic.twitter.com/TF1C73sbX8 — Jared Padalecki (@jarpad) April 26, 2022

Ackles said that he had his friend’s permission to share the news at the event and then revealed, “He’s home recovering, which…the fact that he’s not in a hospital right now is blowing my mind because I saw the car.”

The actor added, “He wasn’t driving, he was in the passenger seat.”

Before today’s statement, Padalecki’s only comment on the matter was an “I’m sorry” he posted to fans last Thursday.

“Hey #SpnFamily! Sorry to miss y’all in NYC this weekend. Thank you and the #WalkerFamily for all the love and support. Can’t wait to see y’all again.”

Hey #SpnFamily! Sorry to miss y’all in NYC this weekend. Thank you and the #WalkerFamily for all the love and support. Can’t wait to see y’all again. 🙏❤️ — Jared Padalecki (@jarpad) April 21, 2022

You can watch video from the fan event below.