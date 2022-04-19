NBC Sets Full ‘Sunday Night Football’ Announcing Team, Including Michele Tafoya’s Replacement

NBC announced last month that Mike Tirico would replace the legendary Al Michaels as the voice of . Now, the network has revealed the rest of the team.

It’s now confirmed that Michaels’ stalwart broadcast partner, Cris Collinsworth, will join Tirico for what will be Collinsworth’s 14th season in the SNF broadcast booth.

It won’t exactly be a new experience for either, since Tirico and Collinsworth have teamed to call 21 NFL games since the former joined NBC Sports in 2016.

After Michele Tafoya exited NBC’s marquee football franchise amid controversy, the network has named Melissa Stark as its new sideline reporter.

Stark knows the terrain. She previously served as sideline reporter for ABC’s Monday Night Football for three seasons and has been a host and reporter for NFL Network since 2011.

After the news was announced, Stark took to Twitter and wrote, “Can’t WAIT!

@SNFonNBC”

Pete Bevacqua, NBC Sports Chairman, said of the move, “Sunday Night Football is destination viewing and we are thrilled to have Mike, Cris and Melissa call the action and tell the stories that football fans have come to expect from primetime TV’s #1 show.”

Indeed, Sunday Night Football on NBC has been primetime TV’s #1 show for an unprecedented 11 consecutive years.

The new broadcast trio will work their first game together at the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game on Thursday, Aug. 4 on NBC and Peacock. On Thursday, Sept. 8, Tirico, Collinsworth and Stark will call the NFL Kickoff Game on NBC and Peacock.