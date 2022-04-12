Firms Behind Sundance Movies ‘Maika’ & ‘Clemency’ Team For Movie Slate Aimed At Asian Market

EXCLUSIVE: Recently launched finance, production and sales company EST Studios has entered into a co-production partnership with Malaysia and LA-based ACE Pictures Entertainment for a slate of films aimed primarily at the Asian market.

The partnership says it is looking at an initial slate of 15 projects that they will co-produce with EST Studios representing sales on some of the films at key markets such as Cannes and Berlin.

The deal for the partnership was negotiated by Tenten Wei and Juefang Zhang for EST Studios and by Peter Wong and Emma Lee on behalf of ACE Pictures.

EST Studios, whose mission is to produce and sell new Asian film and TV, recently boarded world sales for Sundance 2022 title Maika. Meanwhile, the team behind ACE Pictures — producers Peter Wong, Emma Lee and Timur Bekbosunov and executive producer Johnny Chang — recently worked on indie films including Sundance winner Clemency, Color Out Of Space and Daniel Isn’t Real. The company looks to work locally in Malaysia and internationally.

Related Story Netflix Goes To Feds To Stop 'Cuties' Child Porn Case In Texas

Said EST Co-founder and Chairman Jaeson Ma: “We’re thrilled to be working together with ACE Pictures to bring premium Asian content to the world. At EST Studios, we are committed to amplifying the diverse voices of Asia through developing, financing, and producing stories that will resonate with the global diaspora audience as well as the millions who love Asian culture everywhere. With this partnership, we will be able to spotlight diverse talents from the East and elevate their stories on a global scale.”

Added Johnny Chang, CEO of ACE Pictures: “We are truly honored to collaborate with EST Studios. This opens the eyes of the world towards Malaysia, a country that we are proud of, to showcase a melting pot of culture with a myriad talent of different races, carrying unique stories, folklores and legends that we intend to introduce to the world.”