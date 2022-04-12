‘Stranger Things’: “War Is Coming” As Netflix Unveils First Trailer For Season 4

Eleven has lost her powers at the end of Stranger Things’ third season and they don’t appear to have returned in the first trailer for the long-delayed fourth season of the Netflix supernatural drama series.

“War is coming,” warns the Mind Flayer in the trailer, which gives a glimpse into the chaos that Millie Bobby Brown’s Eleven, Noah Schnapp’s Will Byers, Finn Wolfhard’s Mike Wheeler, Gaten Matarazzo’s Dustin Henderson and Caleb McLaughlin’s Lucas Sinclair as well as the rest of Hawkins, Indiana will face in the upcoming season.

Promising that “every ending has a beginning” – a nod to the recent news that season five will be the show’s final season, and showing the cast trying to be as normal as possible, their nemesis adds, “You’ve broken everything… you’re suffering is almost at an end”.

The end of season three had the heroes battling the Mind Flayer in the middle of the Starcourt Mall.

The third season, which premiered in July 2019, sees Joyce Byers, played by Winona Ryder, taking her sons, played by Charlie Heaton and Schnapp and Eleven out of their Indiana town to start a new life. After a jump in geography, the final scene takes place in the far Eastern part of the Soviet Union, where guards are feeding a prisoner to an imprisoned Demogorgon — but “not the American.”

Season four starts six months after Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins. Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends are separated for the first time – and navigating the complexities of high school hasn’t made things any easier. In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down.

The first volume of episodes will launch on May 27 with the second volume launching on July 1.

Returning for Season 4 are stars Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Natalia Dyer, Joe Keery, Charlie Heaton, Sadie Sink, Maya Hawke, Priah Ferguson, Cara Buono, and Brett Gelman.

There are several new characters in the upcoming season as well, including Robert Englund as Victor Creel, Jamie Campbell Bower as Peter Ballard, Eduardo Franco as Argyle, Joseph Quinn as Eddie Munson, Sherman Augustus as Lt. Colonel Sullivan, Mason Dye as Jason Carver, Nikola Djuricko as Yuri, Tom Wlaschiha as Dmitri, Myles Truitt as Patrick, Regina Ting Chen as Ms. Kelly, Grace Van Dien as Chrissy and Amybeth McNulty as Vickie.

Matt Duffer, during Deadline’s Contenders Television panel, said, “Joyce and Byers family to have left at the end of season 3. They are in California – we’ve always wanted to have that like ‘E.T’.-esque suburb aesthetic, which we finally got to do this year in the desert; and then we have Hopper in Russia; and then of course we have a group remaining in Hawkins. So we have these three storylines, are all connected and kind of interwoven together, but it’s just very different tones.”

Stranger Things was created by The Duffer Brothers and is produced by Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment. The Duffer Brothers serve as executive producers on the series, alongside Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen of 21 Laps Entertainment, Iain Paterson, and Curtis Gwinn.