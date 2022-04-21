Sterling K. Brown To TV Academy Voters: “Mandy Moore Is Killing The Game” On ‘This Is Us’

Aww, a son after his mom’s heart.

Sterling K. Brown posted a heartfelt message on Instagram that not only served as an excellent promo for the last few episodes of This is Us, but also was a wake-up call to Emmy voters. It’s time, Brown says, to give co-star Mandy Moore her due.

Moore plays Rebecca Pearson, the mother of Randall (Brown).

“This grown woman Mandy Moore … anybody who votes in the academy, anybody who’s got a say in what happens, Mandy Moore is killing the game, son. She is killing the game and she deserves to be recognized,” said Brown. “[My] fellow Aries, we roll deep, we roll hard and together, man that woman. Y’all, she’s eight years younger than me and she play my momma. There’s never a moment on set, where I’m like, ‘Mandy Moore is too young to play my momma.’ She is my momma!”

Moore was Emmy nominated once for her role in 2019 but did not win. Brown, who already has an Emmy for playing Randall, believes that needs to change. “Beautifully, subtle, nuanced work and the portrayal of what her character is going through, it’s just exquisite, man,” he said.

Brown, who added they have eight days of work left on the NBC drama, also showed some love to Niles Fitch (teenage Randall Pearson) as well as Jon Huertas (Miguel Rivas) and Justin Hartley (Kevin Pearson) among others.

“I’ll be damned if this isn’t a good ass show,” he exclaimed. “When the ensemble gets a chance to function as a collective, it’s the best music. Everybody plays their tune.”

See his video below.