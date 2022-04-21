Skip to main content
‘The Late Show’ Cancels Episode After Stephen Colbert Tests Positive For Covid

Stephen Colbert
CBS

The Late Show has been hit by Covid.

CBS has canceled this evening’s show after host Stephen Colbert tested positive for the virus.

The comedian noted that he’s “basically feeling fine” and is grateful to have been vaxxed and boosted.

Ozark stars Jason Bateman and Laura Linney were set to be the guests on tonight’s show along with Veep star Matt Walsh.

Instead, CBS will air a repeat featuring Josh Brolin and a performance by The Who.

The show was set to be on hiatus next week so it means that the next original episode is set to be May 2.

