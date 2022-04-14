Stephanie Laing To Direct & EP Mike Daniels’ NBC Pilot Based On Dutch Series ‘Adam & Eva’

EXCLUSIVE: Stephanie Laing (Veep) has been tapped to direct and executive produce the NBC drama pilot, Untitled Mike Daniels Project, an adaptation of the Dutch series Adam & Eva. The project comes from The Village creator Mike Daniels and producers David Janollari and Rob Golenberg & Alon Aranya.

The series chronicles the epic love and lives of two complete strangers whose multiple run-ins begin to defy coincidence and lead both to believe in fate. The show breaks the mold by pairing a serialized, stand-up-and-cheer romantic comedy with the wildly diverse and often unexpected human stories of anyone who finds themselves six degrees from Adam and Eva.

The Dutch series ran between 2011 and 2016 and was widely considered one of the countries most critically acclaimed television dramas in years. A version of the adaptation had also previously been developed at Fox in 2017.

The adaptation is produced by Universal Television in association with 6107 Productions, David Janollari Entertainment, Silver Lining Entertainment and Willy Waltz International.

Laing, Daniels, Janollari, Golenberg and Aranya executive produce alongside Robert Alberdingk Thijm and Norbert ter Hall. Chris Markey serves as supervising producer.

Laing is an Emmy-winning director, writer and producer known for her work on HBO’s hit comedy series Veep, which ran for seven seasons and won over 15 Primetime Emmy Awards. She just wrapped production on Season 2 of Apple TV+’s Physical, starring Rose Byrne. Laing directs and serves as EP on the series, which will return for its second season on June 3.

Laing directs and serves as co-executive producer on Amazon UK’s Mammals. She also directed Anna Kendrick in the HBO Max series Love Life, and directed and produced the HBO Max series Made for Love, starring Cristin Milioti and Ray Romano.

Laing has directed feature films for Netflix, such as 2018’s Irreplaceable You, which she also produced, and, most recently, Family Squares, starring Henry Winkler, Judy Greer, June Squibb, Casey Wilson and Margo Martindale. Laing wrote and produced the film, which was her feature writing debut.

Laing is repped by CAA, Artists First and Myman Greenspan Fox Rosenberg Mobasser Younger & Light