‘Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse’ Heads To Summer 2023; Sony Dates ‘Madame Web’, ‘Equalizer 3’ Among Other Release Changes

Sony’s animated sequel to the Oscar winning movie Spider-Man: Into the Spider-verse, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is moving from Oct. 7 this year to June 2, 2023. The news is breaking just before the studio’s presentation at CinemaCon next week.

Meanwhile, the pic’s sequel, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Part II, is dated for March 29, 2024.

The movies will screen in premium large formats and IMAX. The filmmakers behind the animated sequel is Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson. The first movie made over $375M WW.

As a result of the movie, Sony is moving up their other animated feature, Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile from Josh Gordon and Will Speck from Nov. 18 to Oct. 7.

In addition, Sony has dated their Spider-Man spinoff Madame Web from filmmaker S.J. Clarkson for July 7, 2023, the pic starring Sydney Sweeney and Dakota Johnson.

There’s also the Denzel Washington and director Antoine Fuqua reteam, The Equalizer 3 on Sept. 1, 2023.

Devotion from Columbia Pictures will begin its rollout on Oct. 14 with limited runs, will expand on October 21 and will go wide on Oct. 28.