Space Mountain Set To Close In 2024 At One Disney Park, Be Replaced By “Entirely New” Version Of Ride

One of Disneyland’s most iconic rides, Space Mountain, is getting a major overhaul at one of the company’s popular parks. The attraction at Tokyo Disneyland Park will close in 2024 and reopen in 2027 after the renovation. The park’s Tomorrowland will also get an all-new plaza. The total cost of the makeover is expected to be about $436 million.

The news was announced by Oriental Land Co., Ltd., which owns and operates the Tokyo park.

Walt Disney Imagineering Producer Kathleen Davis said of the revamp, “It’s not only a whole new ride experience, but the story also has so much emotion. Through the queue and then on the ride, we see our connection to our planet and gain a new perspective for how special it is in all the universe. It’s a roller coaster with both thrill and heart.”

Purists should not fear, however.

“This entirely new attraction will maintain its original concept as an indoor roller coaster, but will have enhanced performance and immersive special effects that will give guests even more thrills on this exciting rocket ride,” according to the Oriental Land announcement. The release also noted that Space Mountain has been a favorite of guests since Tokyo Disneyland debuted in 1983.

The official Disney Parks account tweeted a rendering of the new concept.

We're over the moon to share that an all-new Space Mountain and plaza are coming to Tomorrowland at Tokyo Disney Resort in 2027 ✨ Learn more about this interstellar announcement: https://t.co/A3WUBQBNfs pic.twitter.com/JwcVhOcbCA — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) April 27, 2022

The park will also get a revamped version of Tomorrowland plaza, which will represent “a future where humans are in harmony with nature,” according to the Disney Parks blog. It will incorporate “various icons and design elements that will create a sense of hope for the future.” After dark, new lighting and sound will

“With the overarching story of appreciating our home (Planet Earth), we are making this change to spread awareness of caring for our Earth and what she’s gifted us throughout time as we know it,” said Owen Yoshino, Senior Creative Director for Walt Disney Imagineering.

Tokyo is the only Disney Resort in the world that has no capital relationship with Disney. Oriental Land licenses the IP while Disney consults and provides Imagineers to the company to design and build attractions, among which will surely be the new Space Mountain.