‘Sound Of Christmas’: Ne-Yo To Topline BET Holiday Movie From Tressa Azarel Smallwood’s MegaMind Media

EXCLUSIVE: BET builds up its holiday movie slate with Sound Of Christmas, starring R&B artist Ne-Yo in the lead role. The TV movie directed and written by Booker T. Mattison hails from executive producer Tressa Azarel Smallwood’s MegaMind Media.

Sound of Christmas is a film adaptation of The Replacement Wife by bestselling author Tiffany L. Warren. The film focuses on a down-on-her-luck woman facing eviction just before Christmas who must navigate budding romantic feelings for a handsome but grieving billionaire when she takes a job nannying for his two children right before Christmas.

Also joining the holiday film are Draya Michele (LA’s Finest), Serayah (Empire), Michael Anthony, Roxzane T. Mims (Greenleaf) and newcomer Alijah Kai. The film was shot in Atlanta and will debut in December.

Serayah plays Montana, a natural haired beauty who seems to be all out of luck after she’s laid off, loses her unemployment, and is about to be evicted right before Christmas. Not only that, she breaks up with her stunning boyfriend because she no longer wants to “live in sin.” Trying to keep her faith strong, she’s offered a job by church elder and matriarch of a billionaire haircare dynasty, Estelle Chambers’(Mims), to nanny for Estelle’s grandkids who lost their mother 5 years prior while her son, Quentin Chambers (Ne-Yo), never quite recovered from his wife’s passing. Now blessed with a job and a place to live in the Chambers mansion, Montana is faced with the new challenge of caring for children who pull pranks to push her away, an ex who won’t leave her alone, and budding romantic feelings for Quentin whose nightmarish girlfriend, Chloe (Michele), is determined get a wedding ring from him. Equipped with the power of music and a loving heart, Montana brings the Christmas spirit and possibility of new beginnings to the Chambers household.

“Being the executive producer of this all-star dream cast featuring Ne-Yo, Draya Michele, Serayah, Michael Anthony and introduce young Alijah Kai is that gift that is rare, fortuitous and so very welcomed as production returns to its rich potential we all strive for. The opportunity to showcase the work of our stellar cast and to be the first holiday movie announced for the 2022 season is a hallmark achievement for all involved,” said Smallwood.

Sound of Christmas is executive produced by Smallwood, produced by Ron Robinson, Yaneley Arty and Donte Lee and Mattison.