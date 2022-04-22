Comedy Writer Brittany Miller Inks Overall Deal With Sony Pictures Television

EXCLUSIVE: Sony Pictures Television has signed an overall deal with writer Brittany Miller. Under the pact, Miller will focus on comedy development for scripted series across cable and streaming.

Miller most recently served as a co-producer on Season 2 of Blindspotting for Starz and Lionsgate TV and worked on two series from Sony Pictures TV, as executive story editor on Woke for Hulu and as story editor on Platonic for Apple TV+.

“Having been a rock star on staff for us on multiple shows – both live-action and animation – Brittany has become an invaluable contributor and brilliant comic voice for us,” said Glenn Adilman, EVP Comedy Development, Sony Pictures Television. “We are thrilled to continue to invest in our creative future together.”

Miller is a mom, TV writer, and book nerd from the San Francisco Bay Area. A product of the American suburbs, she is deeply invested in stories about identity, culture, and social justice—particularly when those stories make people laugh.

“Glenn, Scott, Frank, Jenn, and the entire Sony team have been such great partners to me in my early career, and I couldn’t be more excited to continue working with them in this new capacity,” said Miller.

She is repped by UTA, Writ Large, and Jackoway.