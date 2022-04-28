Sony Pictures Entertainment & Viaplay Extend Multi-Year Content Partnership

EXCLUSIVE: Sony Pictures Entertainment (SPE) and Nordic streamer Viaplay has agreed a multi-year extension to their content partnership, bringing the likes of Kraven The Hunter, Madame Web and Morbius to the Nordics once they debut.

The extension of the deal, which has already run for several years, will see some of SPE’s biggest film and TV shows hitting the region, while Sony Pictures Television (SPT) will contribute to Viaplay’s international originals content pipeline.

Further new releases will be added and upcoming films such as Brad Pitt’s Bullet Train and Where the Crawdads Sing will also launch in the Nordics on the NENT Group streamer, which is on a growth path and soon to rebrand to Viaplay Group if given shareholder approval.

Major new SPT series such as Accused and Without Sin will join the roster of Viaplay international originals, which is targeting 60 premiers this year alone.

“This renewal reflects the value that our partnership creates for both companies,” said Filippa Wallestam, NENT Group Chief Content Officer.

“We look forward to working with SPE to bring even more world-class storytelling to millions of Viaplay subscribers in the years to come.”