‘Snowfall’ Renewed For Sixth & Final Season By FX

The end is in sight for FX’s critically acclaimed drama series Snowfall. The network has renewed the series, co-created by the late John Singleton, for a sixth and final season.

The renewal comes a little more than midway through Season 5, which is pacing as the series most-watched season ever, according to Nielsen and FX, up 6% from the equivalized first six episodes of Season 4 and +55% from Season 3. Season 3 did not air next day on Hulu.

“FX first partnered with legendary writer/director John Singleton and the rest of the creative team six years ago to pursue their vision for an ambitious, powerful drama about the explosion of the crack epidemic of the early 80s,” said Nick Grad, President, Original Programming. “Today, as the fifth season of Snowfall reaches new heights of acclaim and viewership, there is no question that this series has become an FX classic drama. We are thrilled to order a sixth season that will enable Dave Andron, Walter Mosley, and the rest of the producers to bring Snowfall to a climatic finale showcasing the brilliance of everyone involved, from the stellar cast led by Damson Idris, to the writers, directors, artists and crew.”

“To tell a story worth telling, with creative partners you respect and admire, at a network that supports you throughout and allows you to end on your terms. That’s the dream,” said Andron. “I am so grateful to everyone at FX from John Landgraf on down and to the entire Snowfall family for helping us get there. If only John Singleton could be with us for the end.”

In the fifth season of Snowfall, it’s the summer of 1986, and Franklin Saint (Idris) and his entire family are rich beyond their wildest dreams, on the verge of having everything they’ve ever wanted…right as the ground begins to fall out from under their feet.

The sudden and tragic death of basketball star Len Bias makes the rock cocaine epidemic front-page news, the target of both Democrat and Republican lawmakers. Law enforcement is on a warpath and the militarization of the L.A.P.D. continues as police and politicians decide the only way to deal with this growing scourge is through force — and the creation of the new C.R.A.S.H. (Community Resources Against Street Hoodlums) units. The streets of South Central Los Angeles have never been so dangerous as the Saint family navigates the police, the warring gangs and the CIA. Amidst all of this, the biggest threat the family faces are each other as they try not to let greed, resentment and ego tear them all apart.

“I couldn’t imagine telling this story anywhere but at FX,” said Snowfall Producer and star Idris. “I’m incredibly proud of the history we have all made. Especially the impact Snowfall has had on the culture. Very rarely does a TV show get to the sixth season mark and saying goodbye to ‘Franklin Saint’ will be heartbreaking. But the family and relationships I’ve made on this journey will last a lifetime. I know John Singleton is looking down smiling proud.“

In tomorrow night’s Season 5 episode “Celebration”, the family gathers for Jerome and Louie’s wedding and is promptly sent down the rabbit hole. The episode is written by Walter Mosley and directed by Katrelle Kindred.

Created by Singleton & Eric Amadio and Dave Andron, Snowfall is executive produced by Singleton, Andron, Thomas Schlamme, Amadio, Michael London, Trevor Engelson, Leonard Chang, Walter Mosley and Julie DeJoie. Idris also serves as Producer. Andron serves as showrunner. Snowfall is produced by FX Productions.



Snowfall airs Wednesday nights at 10 PM on FX.