‘SNL’ Takes Stab At ‘Chucky’ Workplace Comedy

Imagine if Chucky was a workplace comedy.

That was the basis for a nice bit of NBCUniversal synergy as Saturday Night Live parodied the Syfy drama star.

Sarah Sherman starred as the killer doll in a sketch that saw the knife-wielder brought in front of Jake Gyllenhaal’s HR manager after attempting to stab Chloe Fineman, Ego Nwodim and Melissa Villaseñor.

“Chucky, I understand when your feelings get hurt, your first reaction is violence,” said Gyllenhaal.

The sketch also featured Aidy Bryant.

Chucky, based on the classic film franchise, is set to return to Syfy and USA Network later this fall. Jennifer Tilly is set to return as Tiffany Valentine.

The series, which comes from Don Mancini, was a breakout for NBCU, reaching 11.6 million viewers in its first season across all platforms.