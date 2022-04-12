Netflix Sets ‘Snabba Cash’ Star Evin Ahmad As Lead In ‘Palomino’, Upcoming Female-Led Action Adventure From ‘The Crown’ Producer Left Bank

EXCLUSIVE: Snabba Cash and The Rain star Evin Ahmad is to lead Netflix’s upcoming female-led action adventure series Palomino, with filming kicking off in Barcelona later this year.

The Swedish-Kurdish actress, a rising talent, will play Erin Collantes in the show from The Crown producer Left Bank Pictures, a British teacher in Spain who finds herself caught up in a supermarket robbery. When one of the robbers claims to recognize her, her life threatens to unravel and in Palomino, a town of secrets, she must fight to clear her name and protect her family.

Ahmad has made her name in a string of Scandi Netflix shows and Palomino will be her first streaming breakout beyond the region.

Having recently been signed by ICM Partners in the U.S., she played the lead of Leya, an aspiring tech entrepreneur, in Oskar Söderlund’s Snabba Cash and starred as Kira in seasons two and three of Danish post-apocalyptic thriller The Rain from Jannik Tai Mosholt, Esben Toft Jacobsen and Christian Potalivo.

She also starred in feature Dröm Vidare and has written a book, One Day I Will Build a Castle of Money, that discusses inequality in Sweden.

Palomino is created by Sky’s Strike Back: Vendetta writer Jack Lothian, who is showrunning and exec producing alongside Rob Bullock and Andy Harries. Series Producer is Nuala O’Leary and Lead Director is Iram Haq.

Palomino is one of several Netflix shows from Sony-backed drama indie Left Bank including The Crown, Money Heist creator Álex Pina’s White Lines and Steve Lightfoot’s Behind Her Eyes.

Ahmad is represented by Agentfirman and Verve.