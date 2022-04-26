Sky Kids Greenlights Third Season of ‘Dreamflight – Sleepy Stories’; Dominic Cooper, ‘His Dark Materials’ Star Nina Sosanya To Narrate

EXCLUSIVE: Sky Kids has greenlit a third season of Dreamflight – Sleepy Stories, with narrators Dominic Cooper, Nina Sosanya, Rakie Ayola and Dervla Kirwan on board.

The 20-episode short-form show is specifically designed to support the mental health and wellbeing of young children by introducing them to stunning wildlife and landscapes narrated by well-known actors. Past narrators have included heavy-hitters including Julie Walters, Russell Tovey and David Harewood.

Episodes in previous seasons have focused on “Lazy Lemurs,” “Flight of the Butterflies” and “Ballet Dancing Birds,” for example.

The series, which will launch later this month, is the latest from Sky Studios-backed True to Nature, the natural history producer run by former BBC Studios Natural History Unit Boss Wendy Darke.

Darke is exec producing alongside Ian France, Commissioning Editor for Sky Kids, and Nick Smith-Baker is series producer.

True to Nature is also behind Predators, the debut co-production from Sky and Netflix. It also produces the likes of CBBC’s One Zoo Three and Shark With Steve Backshall.

Darke said: “The third series of Dreamflight – Sleepy Stories will help young children, parents and carers unwind through experiencing the calming effect of connecting with nature and help promote mindfulness and wellbeing.”