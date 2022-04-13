Sky Greenlights Franz Beckenbauer Film ‘Der Kaiser’

Sky has greenlit a feature about legendary German footballer Franz Beckenbauer, with shooting kicking off in Prague in the past few weeks.

Das Boot’s Klaus Steinbacher will play Beckenbauer in Der Kaiser, titled after Beckenbauer’s nickname, about a footballer who won the World Cup as a player and a coach and was deemed a soccer legend.

Taking place against the backdrop of breathtaking tournaments, the film tells of a man who fought against the rigid structures and outdated rules in football and fights for self-determined action as a sports personality.

Also starring are Ferdinand Hofer (Tatort München), Teresa Rizos (J.G.A.), Stefan Murr (The Ibiza Affair), Oliver Konietzny (Kids Run), Bettina Mittendorfer (Zimmer mit Stall), Heinz-Josef Braun (Hindafing), Christine Eixenberger (Marie fängt Feuer) and Sina Tkotsch (UP UP). The biopic is directed by Tim Trageser (The Magic Kid) with Martin Rauhaus (Allmen, Endlich Witwer) writing.

The biopic comes from Bavaria Fiction on behalf of Sky Studios, with NBCUniversal Global Distribution handling internationally.

Marcus Ammon, Managing Director, Content, Bavaria Fiction, said: “Kaiser, icon, world champion: Franz Beckenbauer fascinates on and off the football pitch. Even after more than 30 years, it is unforgettable how he walks alone across the lawn of the Olympic Stadium after the final victory in Rome amidst the hustle and bustle around him. A true goosebump moment.”