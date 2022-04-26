‘Single Drunk Female’ Renewed For Season 2 At Freeform As ‘While You Were Breeding’ Picked Up To Series

Single Drunk Female is returning to Freeform alongside new YA dramedy series While You Were Breeding.

The Disney-owned youth-skewing network has handed the Sofia Black-D’Elia- and Ally Sheedy-fronted series a second season after performing well for the network on linear and digital.

Single Drunk Female follows 20-something alcoholic Samantha Fink (Black-D’Elia) who, after a public flame-out at a New York media company, is forced to seize the only chance she has to sober up and avoid jail time: moving back home with her overbearing mother, Carol (Sheedy). Back in Greater Boston, Samantha sets out on a path to move past her worst self and figure out her best self. Kinda.

Rebecca Henderson, Sasha Compère, Lily Mae Harrington and Garrick Bernard also star.

The series comes from 20th Television and was created by Simone Finch, who executive produces along with Jenni Konner, Daisy Gardner, Phil Traill, Nora Silver and Leslye Headland.

Separately, the network has handed a series order to While You Were Breeding, based on the memoir by Only Murders in the Building writer Kristin Newman.

The one-hour comedy was given a pilot order in October.

The series follows Kacey (Chelsea Frei), single for the first time in her 30s, as she escapes her fast-paced life in Los Angeles to see the world. Catherine Cohen plays Sasha, her best friend from childhood, and Alice Hunter is Hope, another of Kacey’s friends who is a former globetrotting wild child now happily working her face off, much to her party-boy husband’s dismay. Kosha Patel plays Kacey’s friend Rikita, a salt-of-the-earth nonprofit lawyer, happily married to her wife and pregnant with their first child.

The series is written by Newman, who executive produces along with Susanna Fogel and Blair Breard. The pilot was directed by Becca Gleason. Freeform is the studio.

“I am thrilled to bring Single Drunk Female back for a second season,” said Freeform President Tara Duncan. “Jenni Konner, Simone Finch and Daisy Gardner created a series that struck a strong chord in such a sincere and authentic way. I cannot wait to see what they have in store for Sam as she continues on her journey to becoming her best self in Season 2.”