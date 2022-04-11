‘Burnouts’: Sierra McCormick, Jade Pettyjohn & More To Star In Supernatural Thriller From Writer-Director Tim Donner

EXCLUSIVE: Sierra McCormick (American Horror Stories), Jade Pettyjohn (Big Sky), Brenna D’Amico (Descendants franchise), Gianni DeCenzo (Cobra Kai) and Bentley Green (61st Street) have signed on to star in Burnouts, a supernatural thriller from writer-director Tim Donner, which is heading into production in Atlanta this summer.

The film sees a group of grieving teens, hot off of quarantine, head off for a much needed retreat to reconnect and mend their wounds. A seance subsequently leads to a evening where anything can and does happen. Summer Parker (Saints & Sinners) and Connor Hammond (The Summer I Turned Pretty) will also star. Farrah West cast the film, which Kevin G. Lee and Kendrick Foxx of TLK Filmworks are producing.

McCormick recently had an arc on FX on Hulu’s American Horror Stories, and can currently be seen in the horror film We Need to Do Something, which is streaming on Hulu. Additional credits include the comedy Land of the Lost, with Will Ferrell and Danny McBride, and the acclaimed Amazon film, The Vast of Night. The actress will next be seen in Josh Yunis’ comedy Camp, with Joey King and Annalise Basso, and Pablo Feldman and Sophia Sabella’s drama, Sour Milk.

Pettyjohn has recently been seen on series including ABC’s Big Sky and Hulu’s Little Fires Everywhere. She’s also appeared on HBO’s The Righteous Gemstones, and in such films as Destroyer, Trial by Fire and Deadwood: The Movie.

D’Amico plays Jane in Disney Channel’s Descendants franchise, and has also appeared in films including Night Night and Crushed. Other upcoming projects include Phillip Clark Davis’ comedy Saturday at the Starlight, with Abigail Breslin, Denise Richards and Tony Cavalero, and Damian Drago’s comedy High Adventure.

DeCenzo plays Cobra Kai dojo member Demetri on Netflix’s Cobra Kai, and has also appeared on such series as Coop and Cami Ask the World and 100 Things to Do Before High School.

Green can currently be seen on AMC’s 61st Street and has also appeared on series including Snowfall, Sweet Magnolias, The Good Doctor and Mr. Iglesias, and in such films as Caged Birds and Fat Camp.

McCormick is represented by Innovative Artists, Management Production Entertainment and The Nord Group; Pettyjohn by Innovative and manager Karen Renna; D’Amico by A3 Artists Agency and Rothman / Andrés Entertainment; DeCenzo by A3 and Susan Osser Talent Company; Green by A3 and Stagecoach Entertainment; Parker by Buchwald and Sandy Oroumieh Management; and Hammond by Atlanta Models and Talent.