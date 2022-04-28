‘She Said’: Movie About NY Times Reporters’ Harvey Weinstein Exposé Unveiled At CinemaCon

If you’re a fervent fan of Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey’s book She Said, about their New York Times investigation into Harvey Weinstein’s history of alleged sexual assault, get ready for the movie.

Universal on Wednesday showed off for the first time a trailer for the Maria Schrader-directed title, with stars Carey Mulligan (who plays Twohey) and Zoe Kazan (who plays Kantor) present at CinemaCon to introduce it. From the looks of it, the movie looks faithful to the book; the reporters’ exposé launched the #MeToo movement, and shattered decades of silence around the subject of sexual assault in Hollywood.

CinemaCon 2022: Deadline’s Full Coverage

“The wrongdoing in Hollywood is overwhelming,” says Kantor at the onset of the trailer. She’s in contact with an actress who was assaulted (both reached out to Ashley Judd and Gwyneth Paltrow).

“Do you want a partner on this?” Kantor’s voice-over asks Twohey, who has just had a baby.

“These women…he met them with drinks and sexual demands,” emphasizes Kantor.

The duo seek out a number of sources in person with plenty of doors slammed in their faces.

“The only women who are going on the record…” starts Twohey.

“Is if they all jump together,” Kantor says, finishing her sentence.

Victims pipe in “he took my voice that day”; “I want my voice back.”

She Said opens on November 18.