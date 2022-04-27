‘Shazam: Fury Of The Gods’ Opening Shifts Days After ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’

Shazam: Fury of the Gods will no longer bow on the same day as Avatar 2, which is December 16, rather than December 21.

Disney and Avatar 2 producer Jon Landau let theater owners know Wednesday at CinemaCon that, yes, it’s true: Avatar 2 is sticking to its Christmas corridor release date. In addition, Disney showed off a trailer and titled the film, Avatar: The Way of Water. The sequel to the 2009 Oscar-winning movie, which is also the highest-grossing film of all time at $2.8 billion, will have the trailer we saw today at CinemaCon play during the first week of Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, exclusively in theaters. During the second week of May, the Avatar 2 trailer will go online.

Warners showed off more footage of Shazam 2 on Tuesday during its CinemaCon presentation. The movie, directed by David F. Sanberg and produced by Peter Safran, was written by Henry Gayden and Chris Morgan. Zachary Levi reprises his role as the title character opposite Jack Dylan Grazer, Asher Angel, Rachel Zegler, Adam Brody, Ross Butler, D.J. Cotrona, Grace Fulton and Meagan Good, along with Lucy Liu, Djimon Hounsou and Helen Mirren.

The pic continues the story of teenage Billy Batson who, upon reciting the magic word “SHAZAM!” is transformed into his adult superhero alter ego.