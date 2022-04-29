You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Sharon Osbourne Taking Time Off From ‘The View UK’ To Tend To Covid-Stricken Ozzy

Ozzy Osbourne is going off the rails on a crazy Covid-19 train, and wife Sharon Osbourne is going to be his conductor as he battles the disease.

Just three days into her start at The View UK, a tearful Sharon Osbourne said she’s taking time off to tend to her 73-year-old husband.

“I spoke to him and he’s OK. I am very worried about Ozzy right now,” Sharon  said on the show Thursday. “We’ve gone two years without him catching Covid, and it’s just Ozzy’s luck he would get it now.”

She continued, “It’ll take me a week to get my old man back on his feet again, and I will be back [on the show] in a week… We’re gonna get him a negative test by next week.”

Ozzy isn’t the first Osbourne to contract the virus. Sharon tested positive in 2020, with daughter Kelly and two of son Jack’s daughters also showing signs of infection.

Ozzy Osbourne has had a rough few years with his health. He revealed he had Parkinson’s disease in 2020, then fell and needed neck surgery.

Sharon and Ozzy’s romance will be captured in an upcoming Lee Hall film, title TBD. The film is a project with Sony Pictures and Polygram.

