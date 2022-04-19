Shah Rukh Khan Starring In ‘Dunki’ For Rajkumar Hirani

One of the biggest names in Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, is teaming with director Rajkumar Hirani on upcoming feature Dunki.

The project’s title was revealed via a comedic video showing Khan asking Hirani if he has any projects the actor could star in, to which the director proposes Dunki (misheard in the vid as Donkey). Watch the announcement below.

Very little has been revealed about the movie aside from that it will contain comedy, romance and emotion.

“Feeling humbled and excited to finally work with you,” Khan wrote on Instagram in a post accompanying the video. The film is due for release on December 22, 2023.

Hirani is behind box office hits including PK and Sanju.

Shah Rukh Khan is regularly cited as one of the biggest movie stars in the world, but has been experiencing a slow stretch of his career. His last significant release, the romantic drama Zero in 2018, failed to find success at the box office.

Here’s the Dunki announcement vid: