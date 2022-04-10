Seth Meyers: ‘Late Night’ Will Stop Dissing Donald Trump When Republicans Do — Contenders TV

Seth Meyers continues mocking former President Donald Trump on his late-night talk show, Late Night with Seth Meyers. Meyers said he looks forward to a time in which Trump is no longer relevant. However, Meyers believes Republicans still view him as their leader.

“If he stopped talking about himself that would be a huge step forward,” Meyers said on a Deadline Contenders panel. “It’s not like we think he’s a comedy gold mine. [Republicans] fully believe he’s still the leader of the party. I think once they cleave themselves from him we will happily move on as well.”

Meyers remembers having a Trump supporter in his audience one night. Meyers greets the audience for a Q&A at every taping.

“Five years ago, a woman raised her hand and said, ‘Do you always make fun of Donald Trump?’” Meyers recalled. “I said, ‘Oh yeah, what did you think this was?’ [She said], ‘My friends said there were tickets to a TV show.’ You need to read Yelp reviews. It was like somebody watching The Sopranos being like, ‘Is there always this much violence?’”

While Late Night hasn’t changed its stance on Trump jokes, the pandemic has given them license to try other forms of comedy.

“It really helps when the audience can see the organic nature of the change,” Meyers said. “If I had just shown up one day and said, ‘I’m not wearing a suit anymore, we’re going to talk to a sea captain painting,’ people would say, ‘Oh no, something’s wrong in his head. We need to get him medical attention.’ Because we all went crazy at the same time, people went with it. I think if I went to the network brass and said, ‘I cracked it,’ that would not have been met with open arms.”

During the pandemic lockdown, Late Night produced shows via Zoom from Meyers’ attic. Meyers admitted he checked the comments on YouTube clips of his show.

“The most heartbreaking thing when I did my attic shows, I went to the YouTube comments,” Meyers said. “Don’t do that. The main piece of feedback was: this show looks like sh*t. Are you shooting it on an iPad camera? which hurt my feelings because I was. I got an HD camera. I figured out how to use it. We shot one show on an HD camera. Then the main piece of feedback was: You look like sh*t. That’s when I fully valued hair and makeup.”

