Scott Free To Adapt Ragnar Jónasson Thriller ‘Outside’ As Feature Film

EXCLUSIVE: Scott Free Productions has optioned the rights to the acclaimed thriller Outside from bestselling Icelandic author Ragnar Jónasson for feature adaptation. Commercial director Henrik Hansen from Scott’s RSA Films is in talks to direct the project.

The novel will be released April 28 in the UK and stateside in June.

The story follows four friends seeking shelter in a small abandoned hunting lodge during a deadly Icelandic storm. Miles from help, and knowing they will die outside in the cold, they break open the lock and make their way inside, hoping to wait out the storm until morning. But nothing can prepare them for what they find behind the door.

Ridley Scott, Tom Moran, and Vera Meyer of Scott Free Productions will produce alongside Leifur Dagfinnsson and Kristinn Thordarson of Truenorth Productions.

“Working with Ridley Scott, one of the great visionaries of cinema, is an immense honor,” said Jónasson. “I am very much looking forward to the adventure of bringing Outside to the screen with the teams at Scott Free and Truenorth.”

Jónasson is repped by Emily Hayward-Whitlock at The Artists Partnership, Monica Gram at Copenhagen Literary Agency and David Headley at DHH Literary Agency.

Recent films for Scott Free include the Scott-directed The Last Duel, starring Matt Damon, Ben Affleck and Jodie Comer, and House Of Gucci, starring Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, and Al Pacino. Upcoming films include Napoleon directed by Scott with Joaquin Phoenix set to star as French military leader and emperor Napoleon; Boston Strangler, starring Keira Knightley; First Ascent, to be directed by Jake Scott, which is set up at Hulu with Daisy Ridley attached to star; Berlin Nobody, a thriller starring Eric Bana and Kiernan Shipka; and a new movie in the Alien franchise, to be directed by Fede Alvarez.