Scott Bakula & Bella Thorne Among Final Cast Of ‘Divinity,’ Cypress Hills’ DJ Muggs To Serve As Musical Composer

Scott Bakula, Bella Thorne DJ Muggs
(L-R) Scott Bakula, Bella Thorne and DJ Muggs Courtesy of Randee St. Nicholas; Mariella Sicillia; Zen Sekizawa

EXCLUSIVE: Scott Bakula (Quantum Leap, NCIS: New Orleans) and Bella Thorne (Big Love, The DUFF) are among the final cast to be announced for the indie film Divinity, the latest collaboration between Steven Soderbergh and Eddie Alcazar. Cypress Hills’ DJ Muggs will serve as musical composer.

Divinity
L to R: Chris Santos, Danielia Maximillian, Lydia Bielen, Emily Willis

Chris Santos (The Girlfriend Experience), Danielia Maximillian (Pam & Tommy), Lydia Bielen, and Emily Willis round out the cast.

Previously announced actors leading the project include Stephen Dorff, Jason Genao, Moises Arias, Karrueche Tran, and Mike O’Hearn.

Divinity follows otherworldly brothers (Genao and Arias) that are hellbent on stopping a mogul (Dorff) who is close to unraveling the secrets behind immortality.

(L-R) Eddie Alcazar and Stephen Dorff behind the scenes of ‘Divinity.’ Courtesy of Marc Bertel

The film includes elements of Alcazar’s “Metascope” technique which combines stop motion animation and live-action sequences. The technique was featured in his short film The Vandal, a collaboration with Darren Aronofsky, which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in 2021.

Divinity is targeting completion ahead of the film festival circuit.

Alcazar previously worked with his mentor Soderbergh on his feature debut Perfect, released in 2018, a sci-fi thriller starring Abbie Cornish, Rainey Qualley, Courtney Eaton, and Tao Okamoto.

