‘Schitt’s Creek’ Moving From Netflix To Hulu This Fall

Hulu is taking rights to popular streaming title Schitt’s Creek, with all six seasons of the comedy series shifting over from Netflix this fall.

The change will take effect on October 3, the Disney-run streaming service announced.

The multi-year deal is the latest in a string of nine-figure library transactions in the streaming sector in recent years, with shows like The Office, Friends and Seinfeld switching domestic homes. Having a deep catalog with a few marquee offerings is generally seen as a way to limit the number of subscribers canceling service in a given month (aka churn), but a strong slate of originals is what typically motivates new customers to start subscribing. The overall boom in streaming and the launch of a handful of well-fortified new outlets, however, have created robust buy-side demand for pre-sold film and TV titles.

In announcing the move, Hulu didn’t position the show as a musty older title. Instead, a press release said it “joins Hulu’s extensive library of hit comedies” and then listed current series both from Disney networks and Hulu’s originals roster, among them Abbott Elementary and Only Murders in the Building.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

“Based on the number of Schitt’s Creek GIFs we Slack every day, it’s no surprise that we are absolutely thrilled to welcome Johnny, Moira, Alexis, ‘Daviiid’ and the wonderfully unique residents of Schitt’s Creek to Hulu,” Hulu president Joe Earley said. “We can’t wait to share the award-winning, blisteringly-funny, yet heartwarming series and characters with our subscribers. We know they’ll fit in nicely.”

In 2020, the same year its final episode aired, Schitt’s Creek pulled off a record-setting sweep at the Emmys. The show captured seven primetime awards and nine trophies in all, including one for Outstanding Comedy Series.

After launching in 2015 to minimal tune-in but considerable critical acclaim on Pop TV, the Canadian series soon gained a large following on Netflix thanks to a 2017 streaming agreement. Eugene Levy, Catherine O’Hara, Daniel Levy and Annie Murphy are the main stars of the series, which has also streamed in the U.S. on ad-supported outlets like CW Seed and IMDb TV, now FreeVee.

Commissioned by the CBC, Schitt’s Creek is produced by Not A Real Company Productions and created by Eugene Levy and Daniel Levy. In addition to Levy father and son, the show’s executive producers include Andrew Barnsley, Fred Levy, David West Read, and Ben Feigin. Lionsgate distributes the series domestically, with international handled by ITV Studios Global Entertainment.