Scene 2 Seen Podcast: Tonya Lewis Lee And Paula Eiselt Talk About Their New Documentary ‘Aftershock’

The Scene 2 Seen Podcast took a bit of a hiatus–but we’re back! And this week, features a very special discussion surrounding a pressing topic. The Aftershock documentary premiered at Sundance 2022, where it won the Impact For Change award, and then made its way to SXSW 2022.

Although, I spoke to Eiselt and Lee on March 13th on the main stage at SXSW, I would be remiss if I didn’t share this conversation with you all as there is lots to learn from talking with the directors. I must say that this film is a primer on maternal health that should be required viewing in every medical school and birthing center in America. The level of paternity deaths is a medical and public health crisis that isn’t being addressed fast enough. Directors and producers of the Paula Eiselt and Tonya Lewis Lee’s chronicle life in the aftermath of the skyrocketing maternal deaths among Black women in the United States.



The film chronicles the tragic deaths of Shamony Gibson and Amber Rose Issacs–two Black women who died from medical negligence in hospitals. It’s with these cAses the directors analyze why something so preventable is still killing women, and try to get to the source of the problem.

