Scene 2 Scene Podcast: Actor O-T Fagbenle Discusses Working On Apple+ Show ‘WeCrashed’ And The Art Of The Scam

Writer, director, and actor O-T Fagbenle is a busy man! Emmy-nominated for his supporting role as Luke Bankole in The Handmaid’s Tale, Fagbenle most recently starred opposite Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh in Marvel’s Black Widow. He also stars as Barack Obama in Showtime’s anthology series The First Lady alongside Oscar winner Viola Davis. He also recently wrote, co-directed, exec produced and starred in six-part comedy series Maxxx.

Along with The First Lady, Fagbenle appears in several episodes of the Apple + TV show WeCrashed (which is of course about the WeWork disaster involving Adam and Rebecca Neuman). Created and written by showrunners Lee Eisenberg and Drew Crevello, WeCrashed is about the greed-filled rise and inevitable fall of WeWork, one of the world’s most valuable startups, and the narcissists whose chaotic love made it all possible.

In the show, the actor plays Cameron Lautner, a partner at a powerful investment firm who is tasked with trying to instill discipline at WeWork and prepare it for its upcoming IPO, which brings him into conflict with the company’s eccentric and headstrong CEO.

On this episode, O-T talks about his growing career, working with Viola Davis, and the two of us debate about what it really means to scam.