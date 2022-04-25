Saura Lightfoot Leon, Hayley Squires & Joseph Quinn Starring In UK Debut ‘Hoard’

EXCLUSIVE: Cast has been set on Hoard, the UK indie from debut feature director Luna Carmoon which is being funded by the BFI and BBC Film.

Leading the pic will be Saura Lightfoot Leon (Life After Life, Masters Of The Air) and Deba Hekmat, alongside BAFTA-nominated Hayley Squires (Adult Material, I, Daniel Blake) and Joseph Quinn (Stranger Things, Catherine The Great).

Filming commences in London this week on the feature, which is a drama set in the 1980s and 90s.

It is being produced by Loran Dunn for Delaval Film, Helen Simmons for Erebus Pictures (both BFI Vision Awardees), and Andy Starke for Anti-Worlds. The project is funded by the BFI and BBC Film, and was developed with BBC Film. Executive Producers are Kristin Irving for the BFI and Eva Yates for BBC Film.

Director Carmoon’s debut short, Nosebleed, premiered at the BFI London Film Festival and was selected for Sundance Ignite. Her second short, Shagbands, made with Film4 and BFI Network, also premiered at the London Film Festival.

Kristin Irving, Senior Production and Development Executive at the BFI Film Fund, said: “We are thrilled to be supporting Luna Carmoon’s debut feature – this is a film not quite like any other. Luna is one of the most exciting new voices in cinema, working with enormously talented producers and creative team.”

Eva Yates, Acting Director of BBC Film, said: “We expect Hoard to announce Luna Carmoon as one of the most singular voices working in cinema today and it’s a privilege to support her, her producers, collaborators and extraordinary cast in the process of making her debut film. “

The producers added: “Luna is a true auteur, with a clear and striking vision for this film, which she describes as a ‘body horror of the mind’. As Producers we are delighted to be supported by the BBC and BFI, who understand the value in taking risks on new and bold filmmakers.”

Saura Lightfoot Leon is represented by The Curtis Brown Group. Deba Hekmat is represented by Anti-Agency. Hayley Squires is represented by B-Side Management, Management 360 and Casarotto Ramsay & Associates. Joseph Quinn is represented by The Curtis Brown Group and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher. Luna Carmoon is represented by Casarotto Ramsay & Associates.